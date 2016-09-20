Out & About: Star Wars comes to Middletown Public Library

Published Date Tuesday, 20 September 2016 14:52

starwars1

Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion came by the Middletown Public Library on Saturday for Library Card Day. They gave the children a presentation and posed with them for photos. They also toured the library, including the newly renovated Children’s Section. Kiwanis of Middletown provided free lunches and books for children.

The 501st Legion is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing Star Wars characters to life. It promotes interest in Star Wars fandom, through the building and wearing of quality costumes. The group is heavily involved in charity and volunteer work.

Photos provided by the 501st Legion

To see more photos of the 501s Legion at Middletown Public Library, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

